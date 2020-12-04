Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Gloucester Township

1 Dead Following Shooting at Southern New Jersey Shopping Center

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994
Shutterstock

Authorities on Friday were seeking a suspect after a shooting at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead.

Gloucester Township police responded to the center off Route 168 just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found that a person was shot and that person died soon after, police said.

News

New Jersey 5 hours ago

NJ Gov. Murphy Rips Congressman ‘Matt Putz,' Says ‘I Don't Ever Want You Back in This State'

COVID-19 11 hours ago

‘Everything Is on the Table': NJ Smashes Daily Case Record Exactly 9 Months Since Reporting 1st

According to police, the shooting did not appear to be a random act and officers did not believe there was a threat to the public.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Gloucester TownshipNew Jerseypoliceshootingshopping center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us