1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Bronx Triple Shooting: NYPD

A 27-year-old man was gunned down and two others were wounded in a triple shooting in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

It happened on Clay Avenue near the Bronx Expressway shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital a short time later.

Two other men, ages 34 and 39, were shot in the leg and are expected to recover, according to the NYPD.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said the suspect took off in a dark-colored sedan, but no other suspect information was immediately available.

Police didn't say if the shooting appeared intention or what events led up to the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.