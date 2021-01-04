1 Child Dead, 2nd Seriously Hurt in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run: Police

A child is dead and a second seriously hurt after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a Brooklyn neighborhood Monday morning.

Police say the children were hit shortly after 9 a.m. near P.S. 205 Clarion School in Bensonhurst. Parts of 67th Street and 20th Avenue were blocked off for the police investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, described as a blue truck or large van, fled the scene, according to police officials.

Police said the children were taken to Maimonides Medical Center in the borough; their ages were not released by officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.