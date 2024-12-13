88-year-old New York resident injured in Connecticut crash

Two people have serious injuries after a crash in Stamford on Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened on High Ridge Road near Cedarwood Drive around 10:34 p.m.

A 55-year-old Stamford resident was heading south in a 2008 Chevy Suburban, drifted across the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a 2019 Cadillac SUV driven by an 88 year-old New York resident, police said.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and the Stamford Fire Department extricated the drivers from both vehicles.

Both drivers were taken to Stamford Hospital, where medical staff determined that their injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, policed said.

High Ridge Road was closed for several hours and has reopened.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.