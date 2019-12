A large crane somehow toppled onto a home in New Jersey Friday, sparking a sprawling emergency response as crews worked to try to figure out how to right the behemoth piece of machinery.

Chopper 4 showed the scene on Miry Brook Road in Hamilton Township humming with emergency workers. The crane was visibly tipped to its side, leaning its large boom across the top of the damaged home.

It also appeared to have brought a tree down on a neighboring home.

No injuries were reported.