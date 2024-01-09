Manhattan

5 hurt, 3 seriously, in Manhattan construction truck incident: FDNY

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people were hurt, three of them seriously, in a Manhattan construction truck incident Tuesday afternoon, the FDNY said, as winds and rains associated with the second major winter storm of the season kicked up in intensity.

The FDNY says it was called to the scene at 3880 9th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a crane collapse. Units reported the scene appeared to involve a smaller boom truck and was not a major collapse.

The Department of Buildings confirmed it had been called to investigate an incident involving a boom truck.

The incident happened at a new 17-story building project under construction when a knuckle boom truck was lifting a load of plywood when the boom fell and gave way, according to the DOB.

The seriously hurt victims are expected to survive.

No other details were immediately available and an investigation is currently underway.

