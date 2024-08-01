Partial crane collapse in Brooklyn triggers emergency response

Authorities are responding to a partial crane collapse in Brooklyn.

A call about the incident on 44th Street in Borough Park came in shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Early indications suggested part of the crane boom had fallen onto a roof.

Chopper 4 over the scene appeared to affirm that, showing damage to the top of the structure.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries or a potential cause.

The investigation is ongoing.