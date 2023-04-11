Coyote Starts Day in Bronx, Ends Up in East River — and Gets NYPD Rescue

New Yorkers are accustomed to odd things being pulled from the East River, but this one might be a first.

A coyote that fled a rescue specialist when a Bronx caller reported a backyard sighting a day ago somehow ended up in the East River -- and that rescue went off without a hitch, according to NYPD and Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC).

The Manhattan animal group says the Bronx call came in at some point Monday morning. The coyote, described as a "very healthy" female by the specialist who responded to that call, was pulled from the river shortly before 3 p.m.

That save was made by the NYPD Harbor Unit, which had responded to a report of a "dog" in distress.

Coyotes are common in NYC, but one swimming in the East River is not!



Our officers responded to a call of a distressed “dog” battling river currents, but realized it was actually a coyote! Thanks to NYPD Harbor for coming to the rescue — he’s now in the care of veterinarians. pic.twitter.com/6t4TCUWlL7 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) April 10, 2023

It wasn't clear how long the coyote was in the water, but ACC officials said she was alive and just a little bit nervous.

NYC ACC said it was waiting on placement options for the coyote, though acknowledged she would probably be picked up by the Department of Environmental Conservation. No other details were immediately available.