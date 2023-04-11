animals

Coyote Starts Day in Bronx, Ends Up in East River — and Gets NYPD Rescue

First, she was spotted in a backyard in the Bronx. Hours later, they pulled her from the East River

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Yorkers are accustomed to odd things being pulled from the East River, but this one might be a first.

A coyote that fled a rescue specialist when a Bronx caller reported a backyard sighting a day ago somehow ended up in the East River -- and that rescue went off without a hitch, according to NYPD and Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC).

The Manhattan animal group says the Bronx call came in at some point Monday morning. The coyote, described as a "very healthy" female by the specialist who responded to that call, was pulled from the river shortly before 3 p.m.

That save was made by the NYPD Harbor Unit, which had responded to a report of a "dog" in distress.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It wasn't clear how long the coyote was in the water, but ACC officials said she was alive and just a little bit nervous.

NYC ACC said it was waiting on placement options for the coyote, though acknowledged she would probably be picked up by the Department of Environmental Conservation. No other details were immediately available.

More Animal Stories

caught on camera Mar 30

WATCH: Officers Wrangle 9-Foot Gator Caught Roaming Tampa Streets

South Africa Apr 10

Snake on a Plane! South African Pilot Finds Venomous Cobra Under Seat

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

animalsRescueweird news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us