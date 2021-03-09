Court Papers Reveal Disturbing Details in Beating Death of 10-Year-Old NYC Boy

What to Know 10-year-old Ayden Wolfe was pronounced dead at a hospital at 4:20 p.m. Saturday; his stepfather now faces murder charges in the case

A witness reported hearing banging, thuds and threats coming from the apartment starting the afternoon before; that witness overheard a man yelling, threatening someone, as a woman said, "STOP"

The medical examiner ruled Wolfe's cause of death to be battered child syndrome; he was covered in cuts and bruises and had multiple broken ribs as well as a lacerated liver, kidney and spleen

A criminal complaint reveals chilling details in the murder case against a New York City man accused of killing his 10-year-old stepson, who was found beaten unconscious with multiple broken ribs and lacerated organs in his Manhattan apartment over the weekend.

The document includes a witness report indicating the boy was moaning in pain for a full day before police were called via 911.

Ryan Cato, 34, faces two second-degree murder counts and one count of endangering the welfare in the death of little Ayden Wolfe. Cops responding to a 911 call at Wolfe's home on West 131rd Street in Harlem Saturday found family members performing CPR on the naked child. He had cuts and bruises all over his body, law enforcement sources said, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to a criminal complaint revealed Tuesday, a person known to the district attorney's office told investigators of overhearing banging and thuds and a man yelling in the child's apartment the afternoon before he died. The person said the man was yelling, "Do you want me to beat your a** too?" as a female voice pleaded, "STOP." The person also heard a soft voice moaning in pain.

The yelling and banging was said to have lasted about 40 minutes, the complaint says. Only Wolfe, his stepfather and his mother live in the Harlem apartment.

Late the next morning, around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, the person again heard banging and thuds coming from the apartment. The person reported hearing the same male voice yelling, "You thought yesterday was something? You think this s*it is a game?" Again, the person reported hearing sounds of faint moaning.

A police officer responding to the emergency call later observed Cato had recent swelling to his right hand, according to the criminal complaint.

The medical examiner's office determined Wolfe's death to have been caused by battered child syndrome. The report said the child's body was covered from head to toe with bruises and abrasions on both arms and hands, both legs and feet, his head and neck and his torso. It found Wolfe had multiple broken ribs and a lacerated spleen, liver and kidney as well as a lacerated renal vein, resulting in hemorrhaging to the soft tissue. The autopsy indicated those injuries were recent.

Neighbors who have seen the family around the NYCHA complex say they were distraught by the news.

"The family told me he was a lovely little kid. They just had him with them a week ago. They didn't say anything, any inkling, any kind of physical harm or anything," said Stephanie McGraw.

While an investigation into exactly what happened to the boy is ongoing, the community was horrified by the loss of the boy and many fear the pandemic has made domestic violence too easy to miss.

Wolfe's mother, who has not been identified, was questioned by police but has not been charged in the case at this point.

Cato was remanded after his arraignment Monday night and is due back in court Friday. He is being represented by an attorney with the New York County Defender Services group, a public defense firm. An email seeking comment on his behalf wasn't immediately returned Tuesday morning.