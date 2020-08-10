Couple Who Met at Brooklyn Assisted Living Facility Gets Engaged

A special moment caught on camera at an assisted living facility in New York City shows it's never too late for love, even in a pandemic.

Videos posted to social media by Amber Court Assisted Living last week captured the moment 76-year-old Jeffrey Miller proposed to 71-year-old Gloria Alexis. The couple got engaged three years after they met at the facility in Brooklyn.

Care staff assisted Miller in getting a ring and arranging the proposal to Alexis, who was recently hospitalized, with red balloons and roses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDhF5sRnlpm/

Miller reportedly told the staff, “I miss her so much, as soon as she gets back I’m going to ask her to marry me."

Alexis said yes with clapping healthcare workers as witnesses.

No decisions have been made yet on the wedding date.