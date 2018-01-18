Couple Tells Mom About Pregnancy by Planting a Literal Bun in Oven, Mom Doesn't Get It - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Couple Tells Mom About Pregnancy by Planting a Literal Bun in Oven, Mom Doesn't Get It

"Who put the bun in the oven?"

Published at 11:47 AM EST on Jan 18, 2018 | Updated at 11:49 AM EST on Jan 18, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Couple Tells Mom It's Pregnant By Placing Literal Bun in the Oven

    When a mom finds a hot dog bun in her oven, she isn't quite sure what to think. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

    Shantelle and Wesley Dozier had been trying for nearly 11 years to conceive when they found out right before Christmas they were expecting.

    To break the news to Wesley's mother they decided to put a hot dog bun in the oven and wait for her to discover it.

    In a hilarious video filmed by the couple, the Wesley's mom, Cynthia, opens the oven to discover the rogue bun.

    "Who put the bun in the oven?" she asks her family.

    Your Spring and Summer 2018 Concert Tour Guide

    Your Spring and Summer 2018 NYC and New Jersey Concert Tour Guide
    Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach

    "I didn't put the bun in the oven," several members reply.

    Cynthia doesn't click to the joke. "Who put the hot dog bun in the oven?" she wonders out loud.

    That's when son Wesley pipes up: "I put a bun in the oven...just not that oven."

    It takes a while but finally Cynthia gets it, at which point she bursts into tears, hugging her son and his partner.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us