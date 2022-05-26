Couple Strolls Into Manhattan Gallery, Tries to Leave With $45K Basquiat Painting: Cops

Police are looking for a couple they say strolled into a Manhattan art gallery and tried to walk out with a $45,000 Jean-Michel Basquiat painting last weekend, authorities say.

The woman, who has long blonde hair and is thought to be about 20 to 30 years old, and the man, who is believed to be around the same age, went into a 10th Avenue gallery around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when it was still broad daylight out, and allegedly tried to remove the painting.

It wasn't clear how they planned to get it out, but they didn't -- and they walked off. The two were last seen holding hands as they strolled north on 10th Avenue near West 28th Street, surveillance video shows.

The pair are said to speak with an unknown European accent, police say. Anyone with information on the duo seen in the above footage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Last month, cops said they were looking for a woman and four men in connection with a $45,000 portfolio heist involving another Manhattan art gallery. It wasn't immediately clear if cops believed the two cases could be connected.

The Brooklyn-born Basquiat rose to fame during the 1980s' Neo-expressionism movement. He died of a heroin overdose at age 27 and is buried in Green-Wood Cemetery. Some of Basquiat's pieces have sold for record prices since his death.