Couple Marries at Site of NYC Black Lives Matter Mural

A couple married said "I do" atop a Black Lives Matter mural painted in Brooklyn after the coronavirus pandemic put their original wedding plans on hold.

Makeita Wilson and Shancton Thompson married in Bed-Stuy on Saturday standing together on the mural. They decided to get married at the mural after taking their daughter to see it.

The couple says it was a powerful, educational experience and they knew it was the perfect spot for their wedding.

"It means everything to me; shows our culture and our history and I'm bringing that love to a tragedy," said the bride.

"This is something special, something that we want to cherish for the rest of our life," the groom said.

The couple met 11 years ago on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.