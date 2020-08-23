Brooklyn

Couple Marries at Site of NYC Black Lives Matter Mural

NBC Universal, Inc.

A couple married said "I do" atop a Black Lives Matter mural painted in Brooklyn after the coronavirus pandemic put their original wedding plans on hold.

Makeita Wilson and Shancton Thompson married in Bed-Stuy on Saturday standing together on the mural. They decided to get married at the mural after taking their daughter to see it.

The couple says it was a powerful, educational experience and they knew it was the perfect spot for their wedding.

"It means everything to me; shows our culture and our history and I'm bringing that love to a tragedy," said the bride.

Newlyweds Makeita Wilson and Shancton Thompson stand together after exchanging vows atop the Black Lives Matter mural in Bed-Stuy.

"This is something special, something that we want to cherish for the rest of our life," the groom said.

News

New York City Aug 22

Bronx Mother Among 7 Dead in Weekend Violence; At Least 2 Dozen Injured in Gunfire

Tropical Storm Marco 4 hours ago

Marco Becomes Hurricane Headed for US Gulf Coast

The couple met 11 years ago on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

This article tagged under:

Brooklynblack lives matter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us