Couple Killed in Queens Apartment Fire, Another Injured

A couple has died after a fire broke out at their apartment building in Queens, fire officials and neighbors said.

Flames broke out on the fourth floor of the building on 162nd Street in Flushing before 5 a.m., according to the FDNY. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about an hour but they say heavy clutter inside the building made conditions worse.

Two people, who neighbors say were an elderly couple, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was hurt but their injury wasn't life-threatening, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

