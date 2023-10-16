Couple has to apologize to witness who snapped their illegal dumping in NY wetlands

A couple from Suffolk County has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping waste in a protected wetland.

Back in April, police said Fabio and Judith Monasterolo dumped broken chunks of concrete and cinderblocks near Tidal Wetlands in Brookhaven.

A picture taken by a witness shows Judith Monasterolo giving two middle fingers as the couple drove away.

The couple, in their 50s, pleaded guilty Monday to criminal mischief in the fourth degree after dumping the waste out the back of their pick-up truck on April 23.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

As part of their plea agreement, the Monasterolos have to pay $2,600 for the initial clean-up of the wetlands and must participate in a re-foresting initiative by planting over 50 trees.

The couple must also give a written apology to the witness who took their photo.

Police have arrested a couple accused of illegally dumping items in protected wetlands. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.