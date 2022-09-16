Couple Dragged, Punched in Unprovoked Attack at Manhattan Popeye's: Cops

Cops are looking for a trio who beat up a couple at a Manhattan Popeye's last weekend, punching and kicking them in the fast-food restaurant after starting an argument for no reason at all, authorities say.

The victims -- a 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man -- were in the fast-food restaurant on Avenue of the Americas around 3:45 a.m. Saturday when the three strangers, two women and a man, started an argument, the NYPD says.

It wasn't clear what they argued about, but police say it was unprovoked and it escalated quickly.

The trio set upon the couple, dragging them to the ground and punching them in the restaurant, then ran off.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victims suffered cuts on their faces, ears and knees but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released video of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.