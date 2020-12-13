Cops Shoot Armed Suspect Firing Outside NYC Cathedral: Officials

An armed man firing outside of a Manhattan church was shot by police Sunday afternoon, a senior NYPD official told News 4.

Shots were first reported just before 4 p.m. following a Christmas concert program at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine near Morningside Park.

Two uniformed officers fired upon the man as he fired several rounds from the front of the church, the senior official said. He was taken to a nearby hospital; his condition was not immediately known.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer confirmed the shooting in a tweet shortly after 4 p.m. She said two of her staffers were attending the church's Christmas concert at the time of the shooting.

There has been a shooting at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine after their Christmas concert—my Chief of Staff and press secretary who were present are safe. We don’t have a lot of information but our gratitude goes out to first responders @NYPD24Pct @NYPDnews. — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) December 13, 2020

Police asked the public to avoid the area of West 112th Street and Amsterdam Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.