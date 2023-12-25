Cops searching for men who broke into Brooklyn woman's house, one of whom raped her

Authorities are searching for two men who forced their way into a woman's home in Brooklyn where one of them allegedly raped her over the weekend, police said Monday.

The attack occurred on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. in the Borough Park area, according to the NYPD. After the suspects broke into the home of the victim, a 49-year-old woman, one of them forced her to have sexual intercourse, authorities said. The men then left the woman's home on foot, according to police's preliminary investigation.

The suspects are described as men in their 30s, with a slim build, black hair and facial hair.

Police released this image below of the suspects. No other information was immediately available.

NYPD Handout

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).