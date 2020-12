Two officers were transported to a hospital in Queens after crashing into another vehicle late Saturday night, police said.

The officers were responding to a call with the cruiser's sirens on at the time of the crash, near 35th Street and 37th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Two civilians in the other vehicle were transported along with the police. All four transported suffered minor injures, police said.

The NYPD did not release details of what caused the crash.