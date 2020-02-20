school bus accident

Cops Respond to School Bus Accident With Injuries in Sullivan County

Initial reports suggested there were five injured, though their ages were not immediately clear

Emergency crews are responding to a school bus accident with injuries in New York's Sullivan County, police and traffic officials said Thursday.

The accident was in the eastbound lanes of Route 17, between exits 112 and 113 in Mamakating, about 80 miles northwest of Manhattan.

New York State Police said the call came in around 7:45 a.m. and that initial reports had five people injured, though their ages were not clear.

"(All) lanes of 2 lanes blocked for a school bus accident with injuries, DOT & other emergency personnel are on scene," the state's 511 traffic site said.

There was no immediate information on the number of people aboard.

This is a developing story.

