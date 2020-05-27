Cops Release IDs of Women Found Shot to Death, Feet From Unharmed Baby, in NY Home

Authorities have identified the women found shot to death in the back of their Rockland County home this week as 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her 63-year-old mother, Wanda. Police are treating the case as a double homicide.

The identifications came Wednesday, a day after their bodies were found in a Valley Cottage home on Lake Road. Kathleen Castor's infant daughter was found alive just feet away and is currently in the custody of child protective services.

A neighbor told NBC New York that he heard two gunshots, but he thought they were fireworks or a car backfiring.

A car associated with the Lake Road address was later found elsewhere in the county, but police didn't say where or if any weapons had yet been recovered.

Clarkstown police were talking to a person of interest Tuesday but did not release any information regarding the man other than to say he was cooperating. His connection to the victims wasn't clear. No arrests have been made.

"It's a very sad and tragic day in Rockland County," the county's district attorney, Tom Walsh, said shortly after the grisly discoveries.

Police say their investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5800.