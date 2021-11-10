Cops Re-up Plea for Help Finding Man in NYC Mom's Subway Stair Death Plunge

More than three months after a 58-year-old woman died after being shoved down the stairs of a Manhattan subway station, the NYPD is still hunting her killer -- and reminded the public just this Wednesday that he is still out there.

Cops identified David Robinson, 52, as their suspect 11 days after he allegedly pushed Than Wtwe Than down the steps as the two ascended the stairs from the subway level -- the victim's 22-year-old son beside her -- at the Canal Street station.

That was around 9:40 a.m. on July 17. She died four days later.

Cops had said the confrontation allegedly started over the 22-year-old son's backpack. Robinson allegedly made some complaint about it, then pulled on it -- and both the mother and son toppled down the stairs. The son, though, wasn't hurt.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.