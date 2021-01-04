Bomb Squad Gives ‘All Clear' After ‘Suspicious' Vehicle Prompts Response Near Queens Mall

Investigators have given the "all clear" after the NYPD closed off several blocks near the Queens Place Mall to investigate a report of a potentially suspicious vehicle Monday morning, a senior law enforcement official tells News 4.

The report about the vehicle on Queens Boulevard came in around 8:30 a.m. Bomb Squad officers were called in a short time later and determined there was no explosive attached to the vehicle, the senior official said.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a Tesla with stolen license plates, had caused concern because of what appeared to be a small can attached to it, according to two high-ranking law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation. One senior official told News 4 there was a Black Lives Matter sign attached to the can in the back of the vehicle. Cops are looking for the driver.

Please avoid the area of Queens Place Mall due to a suspicious package. Expect delays if traveling in the surrounding area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/Os8X62Q6s8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

People are still advised to avoid the area, the NYPD said.

.@NYPDCT’s Bomb Squad is suited up to investigate a suspicious Tesla with propane tanks at the Queens Place Mall. pic.twitter.com/HZMttMN5pY — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) January 4, 2021

No other details were immediately available.