Cops probe link between Brooklyn subway slashings

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating whether slashings at two Brooklyn subway stations roughly 15 minutes apart may be related, according to the NYPD.

Both victims are expected to be OK. One of them, a 67-year-old man, was gashed in a come-from-behind attack on a staircase at Fulton Street shortly after midnight. That man suffered wounds to his legs and arm.

Police believe his attacker also may have been responsible for a slashing at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays station that occurred 15 minutes prior. No further information on those circumstances were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

