Cops on hunt for duo for ‘intentionally' striking NYC officer with moped

Two men are being sought by police in New York City for allegedly intentionally whacking a police officer last week while the cop was trying to make an arrest.

The officer was in the middle of the arrest attempt Thursday afternoon on the Upper West Side when the operator of a moped ran down the cop and left the officer with a broken leg, according to the the NYPD.

Police said the officer was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

According to authorities, the injured officer was in pursuit of a male suspect wanted for a prior larceny when a second male on the back of a moped made the assault. The moped driver was last seen heading down Riverside Drive while the larceny suspect ran down Riverside Park.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two wanted men over the weekend.