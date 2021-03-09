Brooklyn

Cops: NYC Man Dead After Lighting Himself Ablaze, 77-Year-Old Mother Missing

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Authorities are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man who apparently doused himself in accelerant and lit himself ablaze early Tuesday as a suicide, while officials search for the man's 77-year-old mother, who is now missing.

Police first responded to a call about the man on fire in the back of a single-family home on Brooklyn's Bedford Avenue around 5:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene once firefighters extinguished the flames.

Cops later said the man's mother was missing. She lives at the same address with her son, they added. Police also said there was no evidence of her in the home when they checked Tuesday.

There is no history of any domestic incidents involving mother and son, officials said.

Neither of their names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

