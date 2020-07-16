New Jersey

Cops: NYC Man Attacks, Robs Elderly NJ Man at Cemetery, Suspected in Similar Assaults

A New York City man accused of attacking and robbing an elderly man while the victim was visiting a grave at a northern New Jersey cemetery is also suspected in several similar attacks, authorities said Thursday

Todd Scott Allen, 57, of Brooklyn, faces counts of robbery with bodily injury, burglary and credit card theft that stem from the June 12 attack in Clifton. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Clifton police say the 77-year-old victim was attacked at the East Ridgelawn Cemetery. They say the assailant threatened the man and pushed him to the ground, then entered his vehicle and took his wallet and cellphone before fleeing on foot.

The victim’s credit cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases in Bergen County.

Authorities said they have linked Allen to other cemetery robberies in northern Jersey, though further details on those cases were not disclosed.

