Cops nab suspect in NYC bodega killing of dad defending cousin from photo-taking creep

A man has been arrested nearly two weeks after a father was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn bodega in a brawl that allegedly started when the suspect refused to stop taking pictures of a woman.

Police announced Wednesday the arrest of Roger Collado, 38, in connection with the death of Severiano Reyes on July 18 at a Williamsburg bodega. The 38-year-old Brooklyn man is facing charges of murder, weapon possession and two counts of assault.

Attorney information for Collado was not immediately known.

Officers responding to a 911 call that July night found the 36-year-old father stabbed in the neck, a 45-year-old man slashed to the neck and back, and a 27-year-old woman with a cut to her wrist.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Witnesses said some kind of heated argument broke out in the leadup to the stabbing. The violence began outside then spilled into the store on the corner of Roebling Street and South 9th Street before the victim, Reyes, stumbled out with a stab wound to his neck. He collapsed to the ground.

Reyes was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Those who live in the area said Reyes used to live in the neighborhood, and a family member at the scene said the slain father was married with two children.

"John was loved by everyone, he got a good heart, he was a family man," said Nick Rodriguez, a relative of Reyes'.

The other two victims — Reyes' cousin, Desiree, and another person — were also taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Witnesses said the whole altercation started after the suspect was taking pictures of Reye's female cousin.

"John was basically trying to stand-up for his cousin, which was the female that got slashed. They were trying to tell him to stop taking pictures," said Phillip Proszowski, a friend of Reyes'.

Police had said the alleged attacker, Collado, was seen walking away from the bloody scene, wearing a backpack.