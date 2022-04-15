Cops Make Arrest in January Assault Against Brooklyn Transgender Teen

A nearly three-month long search by police for the person who allegedly assaulted a transgender teen in Brooklyn while making hateful statements has resulted in an arrest.

The NYPD said the assault took place Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The 15-year-old, identified by police as a transgender female, was standing in front of the location when the suspect approached her, punched her in the face and made "anti transgender statements."

Authorities said the victim refused medical attention.

Officers made an arrest late Thursday, taking into custody a 17-year-old male on charges of assault and assault as a hate crime.

The suspect's name was not released by police due to his age.