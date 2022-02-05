Cops Investigating Hate Crime Assault Against Brooklyn Transgender Teen

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a transgender teen in Brooklyn last month while making hateful statements about transgender people.

The NYPD said late Friday the incident took place Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The 15-year-old, identified by police as a transgender female, was standing in front of the location when the suspect approached her, punched her in the face and made "anti transgender statements."

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).