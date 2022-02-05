hate crime

Cops Investigating Hate Crime Assault Against Brooklyn Transgender Teen

NYPD

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a transgender teen in Brooklyn last month while making hateful statements about transgender people.

The NYPD said late Friday the incident took place Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The 15-year-old, identified by police as a transgender female, was standing in front of the location when the suspect approached her, punched her in the face and made "anti transgender statements."

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us