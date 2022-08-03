Cops in NJ Search for Big Rig After Bloodied Woman Allegedly Seen Screaming for Help Inside

Police in New Jersey are searching for a white semi-truck after it was reported that a bloodied woman was allegedly seen yelling from the big rig's cabin Wednesday.

According to South Brunswick Police, a woman was seen yelling for help and bleeding from the cab of the truck at around 2 p.m.

The tractor trailer cab was last seen on Route 130 headed towards Ridge Road, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect is described as an older white male, bald and with a white beard.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman seen bloodied and screaming is described by police as white or Hispanic with long brown hair and in her 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Brunswick Police 732-329-4646.