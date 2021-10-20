NYPD

Cops Identify Person Found Dead in Black Bag on NYC Sidewalk; No Arrests

The victim's death has been ruled a homicide, but it's not yet clear exactly how he died -- or who may have killed him

NBC Universal, Inc.

The dead person found wrapped in a black bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk over the weekend has been identified as a 49-year-old from the same borough, the NYPD said early Wednesday, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

No cause of death has been released for Christopher Adams, who was discovered by cops responding to a 911 call Saturday about a "person-shaped black bag" on a Cypress Hills sidewalk near Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The area where the body was found had a lot of litter, police previously said. It's not clear if someone tried to make the bag look like another large trash item.

No arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available.

News

covid-19 vaccine 3 hours ago

NYC Expands Vaccine Mandate to All Public Employees, Eliminates Test-Out Option

Decision 2021 7 hours ago

Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa to Meet in First NYC Mayoral Debate

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklynhomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us