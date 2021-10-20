Cops Identify Person Found Dead in Black Bag on NYC Sidewalk; No Arrests

The dead person found wrapped in a black bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk over the weekend has been identified as a 49-year-old from the same borough, the NYPD said early Wednesday, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

No cause of death has been released for Christopher Adams, who was discovered by cops responding to a 911 call Saturday about a "person-shaped black bag" on a Cypress Hills sidewalk near Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street.

The area where the body was found had a lot of litter, police previously said. It's not clear if someone tried to make the bag look like another large trash item.

No arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.