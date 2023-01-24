Cops Hunt for 2nd Suspect Tied to Killing of 74-Year-Old Woman Found Bound in NYC Home

After arresting a man believed to be responsible for the death of a 74-year-old woman who was found dead with her hands and feet bound on the floor of her Upper West Side apartment, police are now searching for a second suspect who may be connected to the killing.

The NYPD said that another man may be connected to the death of Maria Hernandez, who was found by her sister who also lives in the West 83rd Street apartment building. The victim was bound and gagged inside her ransacked apartment.

"Wow, I'm still in shock. I can't believe it. It's the most terrifying moment of my life," Maria Terrero said.

Terrero had gone upstairs to check on her sister after Hernandez's daughter called to say she had not heard from her mother.

It was not immediately clear what role believe the second suspect may have had, but released an image of the man they were said to be looking for (below).

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The search for another suspect comes just two days after Lawshawn Mackey was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Any potential motive in the case, or details about what led up to the killing, are still unknown.

Police previously said that Mackey, 47, may have worked in the same building where Hernandez was discovered.

Police and EMS responded around 10 p.m. and found Hernandez face down on the bedroom floor with clothes piled on top of her, officials told News 4. Her injuries included fractures and external bruising across her body.

"I find her in the bedroom on the floor, her body covered with all this stuff, I almost can't see her. It's terrible, it's traumatizing, it's unbelievable," said Terrero.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Homicide detectives looking into Hernandez's death faced a perplexy obstacle: the building's surveillance system had been ripped out from the basement. Investigators began an extended video cancass of ring cameras and other exterior cameras in the immediate area hoping to get a glimpse of the intruder.

Hernandez was a mother and grandmother known in the neighborhood for taking walks with her sister and another friend.

"I think I'm living a very bad dream right now. That's the only thing I can say. I trust the authorities, I know they're working very hard. I believe they'll get the justice for her," Terrero said.