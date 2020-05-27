central park

Cops Hunt Central Park Child Groper

The 9-year-old girl was walking in the park in the middle of the afternoon Monday when she was attacked, police say

Police released a sketch of the man they want to question in connection with the groping of a child in Central Park this week.

Police are looking for a man who grabbed a 9-year-old girl's buttocks as she walked in Central Park in the middle of the afternoon earlier this week, authorities say.

The girl was in the park, near East Drive and East 75th Street, around 3 p.m. Monday when cops say the man walked up and groped her. He then ran off. It wasn't clear if anyone else was with the girl at the time of the attack.

The man is described as being about 25 years old and up to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants and a blue surgical mask. Police released a sketch of him (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

