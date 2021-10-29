Cops Find Man Shot to Death Under Bed After Drug Arrests in Brooklyn Apartment

A man who had been shot several times was found under the bed inside a Brooklyn apartment where police officers arrested three people over possession of drugs, according to the NYPD.
The officers responded to a report about shots fired on Hedgeman Avenue on Thursday night. When they arrived at the location, they reported finding two women and a man in an apartment with drug paraphernalia. The three were taken into custody with charges pending, but there was no sign of a firearm.
After an investigation, police received information on the location of the gun and they returned to the apartment. That's when they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds under a bed, police said.
The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.