Cops Catch Up to LI Snow Scammer After Disconnecting Phone

Police on Long Island say they busted a scammer who took money from over a dozen victims with the promise he'd clear their driveways of snow over the winter but failed to shovel a single flake of snow.

Investigators in Nassau County say the 32-year-old Middle Village man scammed at least 15 victims last winter and disconnected his phone in an attempt to escape any consequences.

He's accused of selling snow removal services starting back in early December to more than a dozen people on Long Island. But authorities say he never showed to clear his clients driveways of snow and kept the money he had them pay in advance.

According to a press release issued Friday, the 32-year-old was finally tracked down by detectives in Queens and arrested for allegedly defrauding his victims. He's faces charges of grand larceny in addition to fraud.

Nassau County detectives are asking any additional victims in this case to contact police as 1-800-244-TIPS.