Long Island

Cops Catch Up to LI Snow Scammer After Disconnecting Phone

Local police hope any additional victims will come forward

A street on Long Island is quiet, blanketed in several feet of snow during Saturday's blizzard.
News 4

Police on Long Island say they busted a scammer who took money from over a dozen victims with the promise he'd clear their driveways of snow over the winter but failed to shovel a single flake of snow.

Investigators in Nassau County say the 32-year-old Middle Village man scammed at least 15 victims last winter and disconnected his phone in an attempt to escape any consequences.

He's accused of selling snow removal services starting back in early December to more than a dozen people on Long Island. But authorities say he never showed to clear his clients driveways of snow and kept the money he had them pay in advance.

According to a press release issued Friday, the 32-year-old was finally tracked down by detectives in Queens and arrested for allegedly defrauding his victims. He's faces charges of grand larceny in addition to fraud.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nassau County detectives are asking any additional victims in this case to contact police as 1-800-244-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSNOWScamsMiddle Village
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us