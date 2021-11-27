Cops Arrest Man in NYC Mom's Subway Stair Death Plunge

An arrest has been made in connection to July's fatal subway station fall that saw a 58-year-old woman thrown down a set of Manhattan stairs.

Cops had identified their prime suspect, 53-year-old David Robinson, 11 days after he allegedly cause the chain of events that sent Than Wtwe Than down a flight of stairs at the Canal Street station.

More than four months later, police say Robinson was picked up on Friday and charged with murder and two counts of manslaughter. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.

Cops had said the July 17 confrontation allegedly started over her 22-year-old son's backpack. Robinson allegedly made some complaint about it, then pulled on it -- and both the mother and son toppled down the stairs. The son, though, wasn't hurt.

Than had been hospitalized in critical condition and died four days later at Bellevue Hospital.

"Once again it is clear that with cameras in every subway station anyone who preys on transit riders can expect to be identified and face justice. We urge prosecutors to be as aggressive in court as the NYPD was in its investigation," MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said in a statement Saturday morning.