Cops, Alleged Robbers in Manhattan Shootout Overnight

An overnight robbery in Manhattan turned into a shootout between cops and two suspects, who got away and are still on the run as of Friday morning.

The incident unfolded in the Flatiron District around 21st Street and Sixth Avenue just before 3 a.m. Cops say they came upon a robbery in progress and tried to intervene, at which point one of the suspects allegedly opened fire.

Officers shot back, though it appears no one was hit on either side.

The suspects fled in an Audi sedan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story.