Manhattan

Cops, Alleged Robbers in Manhattan Shootout Overnight

Cops and robbers exchanged gunfire in the Flatiron District just before 3 a.m. Friday

Light shining on bullet casing
LLN NYC

An overnight robbery in Manhattan turned into a shootout between cops and two suspects, who got away and are still on the run as of Friday morning.

The incident unfolded in the Flatiron District around 21st Street and Sixth Avenue just before 3 a.m. Cops say they came upon a robbery in progress and tried to intervene, at which point one of the suspects allegedly opened fire.

Officers shot back, though it appears no one was hit on either side.

The suspects fled in an Audi sedan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Manhattanpolice-involved shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us