Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn.

The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted.

NYPD officials said the individual reportedly needing assistance slashed the officer on the ear, leaving him with a laceration requiring a number of stitches.

The suspect, whose identity was not released as of Sunday afternoon, was taken into custody.