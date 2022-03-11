Cop Assaulted, Gun Taken After Manhattan Restaurant Fight

An off-duty NYPD officer was assaulted and had his firearm taken after a dispute between two groups at a Manhattan restaurant early Friday.

According to police, an off-duty officer was at Empanada Mama on Ninth Avenue with a second man, when the pair got into a dispute with another group of four men.

A fistfight broke out; at some point, cops say, someone punched the off-duty officer and took his gun.

The suspects reportedly fled southbound on Ninth Avenue in a grey Dodge Charger. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story.