Containment Zone in New Rochelle Takes Effect; NYC Case Total Climbs to 46

What to Know The number of novel coronavirus cases in the tri-state area continues to surge, surpassing 200 cases as New Jersey reports its first death

The state of New York has more than 170 cases and is the 2nd most impacted state in the U.S. next to Washington state; the lion's share of those cases are in Westchester County

Governors in New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency; Connecticut has two presumptive positive cases

Schools and houses of worship in New Rochelle have started their two-week shutdown as the National Guard helps oversee and contain what Gov. Andrew Cuomo said is the nation's biggest cluster of coronavirus cases. New York City, meanwhile, added another 10 cases to its total overnight.

State officials used a potentially unnerving term — “containment area” — to describe the one-mile radius within New Rochelle, a suburb north of New York City, where the closures will be enforced.

But they stressed that this isn't a lockdown. Those who aren't quarantined will be able to leave their homes and go to work or elsewhere. Local businesses can remain open. People are free to walk the sidewalks.

As of Tuesday, Westchester County had seen 108 confirmed COVID-19 cases; that's more than half of all tri-state cases.

New Rochelle is home to the midtown Manhattan lawyer who has been linked to dozens of cases across multiple states. He was the second confirmed case in New York and its first instance of community spread. Learn more about the cases and track the spread of COVID-19 in the tri-state here.

Overall, the state of New York sits at 176 confirmed cases, trailing only Washington state (179) as America's most impacted state.

As of Wednesday morning, New York City had 46 total cases, with Mayor Bill de Blasio saying 10 more positives came in overnight. See the tri-state case breakdown.

Cuomo said even more people need to be tested — and they will be. The CDC has authorized six private labs in the New York area to conduct testing. By default, that enhanced testing ability leads to a boom in positives, local leaders have said. But as public anxiety swells, more communities, schools and companies are taking aggressive precautionary measures. See the latest school closures for New York and New Jersey.

The city has issued new guidelines for commuters, including suggesting people telecommute and avoid crowded trains if possible. The U.S. State Department has cautioned against cruises, particularly for people who have underlying health concerns. New York is making its own hand sanitizer. Starting Tuesday night, the United Nations closes to the general public and suspends tours until further notice.

Local governments are implementing changes — some major, some minor — that may impact the daily lives of people who will never get COVID-19. Here's a breakdown of what's happening in that regard by state.

Meanwhile, New Jersey reported its first COVID-19-related death — a 69-year-old man from Bergen County. The national death toll is around 30.

The man was identified as John Brennan, an employee of the Standardbred Owners Association of New York, according to the group's president in a Facebook post. Health officials said Brennan had underlying conditions including emphysema, hypertension and diabetes.

He had no travel nexus to high-risk countries but did work in New York, with the SOA president saying he was at the Yonkers Raceway "every night" and would have had exposure to many people there. The area is now closed.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

The New Jersey State Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline to answer questions: 800-222-1222. New York has a similar hotline set up: 888-364-3065.

Nationally, the CDC says that as of Tuesday, it had 647 cases and 25 deaths reported from 35 states and Washington, D.C. In more than 500 of those cases, authorities still don't know how the virus was contracted. That total number is only updated once a weekday though and reporting closes out at 4 p.m. the day before. The actual case total could be higher.

As of Wednesday morning, NBC News reported at least 1,000 cases and 30 deaths nationwide; 24 of the fatalities have been in Washington state, where America's very first case was reported.

The market is feeling the strain. Stocks plunged Monday — with the Dow sinking more than 2,000 points and the S&P 500 cratering more than 7 percent. The plunge triggered a circuit breaker, which halted stock trading for 15 minutes meant in an effort to stem rapid declines. Even with the circuit breaker, the Dow had its worst one-day beating on Wall Street since the global financial crisis of 2008.

The markets rebounded a bit Tuesday from their historic losses on hopes that the U.S. and other global governments would pump in more aid for the virus-weakened global economy.

Help may be on the way. President Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to fuel national efforts to combat the spread. The legislation provides sustenance for a multifaceted attack -- money for vaccines, tests, potential treatments and to help local governments respond to the virus.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 113,000 people and killed more than 4,000. CDC officials warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America. Here's where we stand now as far as developing a vaccine.