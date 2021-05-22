Construction Worker Seriously Injured After Fall From 6-Story Building in Queens

Inspectors were on site of a building in Queens early Saturday where a construction worker fell from scaffolding and suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said Saturday.

The construction worker fell from the building in Long Island City currently undergoing permitted alterations Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Buildings confirmed.

The FDNY said the man was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens in serious life-threatening condition after falling from the 6-story building.

Officials did not specify from what height the man fell from or what caused his fall.

The NYC Department of Buildings is investigating.