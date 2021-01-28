New Jersey

Construction Worker Killed in NJ When Excavator Goes Into Waterway

The excavator ended up in the Arthur Kill — the waterway which separates New Jersey and Staten Island — and the man was trapped there for about an hour before he was freed by emergency responders

A construction worker was killed Thursday when the excavator he was operating fell into a waterway, leaving him trapped him inside the equipment, authorities said.

The man was part of a crew working at a site in Linden when the accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. The excavator ended up in the Arthur Kill — a waterway which separates New Jersey and Staten Island, New York — and the man was trapped there for about an hour before he was freed by emergency responders.

The man’s name was not immediately released. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is leading the investigation.

