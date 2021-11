A construction worker fell to his death Wednesday while painting on the Manhattan Bridge, police said.

The man was painting something on the Manhattan side of the bridge at about 2 p.m. when he fell, a police spokesperson said. He landed on the ground near the FDR Drive in lower Manhattan.

Details including the man's name were not immediately released.

The bridge’s lower level was closed to traffic while police investigated.