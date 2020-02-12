New York

Construction Worker Electrocuted After Cherry Picker Hits Power Lines

NBC New York

A construction worker in a bucket truck was electrocuted after his lift hit high voltage wires, police said.

The man was doing work on the outside of a building on Union Avenue in New Rochelle just before 2:30 p.m. when the cherry picker he was in accidentally struck powerful wires, New Rochelle police said.

The worker died at the scene as a result of his injuries. While it was not clear what company the man worked for, Con Edison told NBC New York he did not work for them. Power was shut off for two blocks around the area, with traffic slightly impacted as a result.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Listen Up Live 1 hour ago

Listen Up Live: New York’s Fall-Winter Fashion Week 2020

lottery 2 hours ago

Mystery Person in New Jersey Buys $202M Mega Millions-Winning Ticket at Convenience Store

The worker has not yet been identified.

This article tagged under:

New YorkNew Rochelle
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us