Construction Worker Electrocuted After Cherry Picker Hits Power Lines

A construction worker in a bucket truck was electrocuted after his lift hit high voltage wires, police said.

The man was doing work on the outside of a building on Union Avenue in New Rochelle just before 2:30 p.m. when the cherry picker he was in accidentally struck powerful wires, New Rochelle police said.

The worker died at the scene as a result of his injuries. While it was not clear what company the man worked for, Con Edison told NBC New York he did not work for them. Power was shut off for two blocks around the area, with traffic slightly impacted as a result.

The worker has not yet been identified.