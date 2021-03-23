Construction Worker Dies After Trench Collapses on Him at Orange County Site

A construction worker at a development site in New York died after a trench collapsed on him, burying him alive, officials said.
The 43-year-old laborer was working in the Woodbury Villas, a Central Valley development, on Monday, according to the Woodbury Police Department. As the man was digging a ten-foot trench, without a trench safety box in place, the walls collapsed, burying him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His ID was being withheld pending family notification.
Police are investigating the man's death.