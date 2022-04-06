Construction Worker Dies After Falling Down Elevator Shaft at Queens Site: Police

A worker died after falling about 20 feet down an elevator shaft at a Queens construction site, officials said.

FDNY officials said units responded to a building on St. Nicholas Avenue near Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood around 3 p.m. after getting word a person had fallen down an elevator shaft.

The man, who was working at the construction site, was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition, according to police and fire officials. He later died from his injuries, according to police.

Inspectors with the Department of Buildings were at the scene after the fall, and found that the worker was on the ground floor moving a plywood board, when he slipped and fell about 20 feet down a hole into the basement below.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation by the DOB inspectors is ongoing.