Construction Crane at NYC Site Falls Onto Building; No Reported Injuries

Emergency crews rushed to a construction site in Queens early Friday for reports of a fallen crane that resulted in building damage in Astoria, FDNY officials said.

The first firefighters arrived around 8:30 a.m. to find a crane learning on the two-story building under construction.

Only two construction workers were inside the building at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, an FDNY official said.

The crane was in use at the time but officials haven't yet determine what caused it to tip over. The boom truck was still leaning into the building with some of its tires suspended in the air several hours later.

The city's Department of Buildings also responded to the site on 36th Avenue to investigate the stability of the building.

