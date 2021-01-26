Conservative Activist Brandon Straka Charged in Capitol Hill Riot

Conservative activist and self-described "former liberal" Brandon Straka has been arrested by federal authorities and charged for his role in the violent siege at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Straka, the founder of the “WalkAway Campaign" which helps guide former Democrats, has been charged with impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering restricted grounds and engage in disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington D.C.

FBI investigators received a tip on Jan. 11 about Straka and activity on his Twitter account @BrandonStraka relating to the deadly attack but most tweets and videos Straka had posted of himself, including a video in which he was seen speaking at a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 5, had been deleted. However, through multiple screenshots of his tweets and videos posted on YouTube, authorities were able to discern Straka's presence during the siege.

Some of Straka's deleted tweets include:

“Patriots at the Capitol – HOLD. THE. LINE!!!!”

"I arrived at the Capitol a few hours ago as Patriots were storming from all sides. I was quite close to entering myself as police began tear gassing us from the door. I inhaled tear gas & got it in my eyes. Patriots began exiting shortly after saying Congress had been cleared.”

“I’m completely confused. For 6-8 weeks everybody on the right has been saying ‘1776!’ & that if congress moves forward it will mean a revolution! So congress moves forward. Patriots storm the Capitol – now everybody is virtual signaling their embarrassment that this happened.”

“Also- be embarrassed & hide if you need to- but I was there. It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.”

In a deleted 58-minute video, Straka described exactly all the things he did prior to arriving in D.C. and what he did at the Capitol building, the criminal complaint said. Another deleted video, which was later posted to YouTube by a witness, showed Straka saying, “We’re going in. They’re saying we’re going in. We’re going in. We’re going in. The people are going in."

Before he reached the top of the stairs leading into the building entrance. When Straka and the crowd around him were confronted by a U.S. Capitol Police officer holing a shield, Straka said, "Take it away from him."

The crowd were then being tear-gassed and the video ended with STRAKA still in the area at the top of the steps but not having entered the building.

In the last few weeks, the FBI has received over 200,000 photos and video tips related to the riot and about 150 people have been charged as of Monday with federal crimes.

Straka previously made headlines last summer after he was among the first people who were banned by American Airlines after he refused to wear a face-covering on a flight. The conservative activist also recorded an exchange with a flight attendant on the plane and posted it to Twitter.