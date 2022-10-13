Connecticut Police Shooting: 2 Cops Killed, 1 Badly Wounded in Bristol Response Call

Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was badly wounded while responding to a domestic violence call involving a family at a private home in Connecticut, the governor's office said early Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the update early Thursday as he ordered all flags lowered to half-staff in their honor. The officers' names have not been released, and the extent of the wounded officer's injuries wasn't known.

Connecticut State Police say the shooting happened on Redstone Hill Road in a residential area of Bristol, a suburban city in Hartford County about 20 miles southwest of the capital and 100 miles northeast of New York City, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A sprawling, multi-agency law enforcement presence was evident at the scene through the night. No information was available on the circumstances that sparked the call to authorities or whether anyone else was hurt in the home.

Connecticut State Police tweeted developments as the situation unfolded, announcing a police-involved shooting, then saying three officers had been shot -- and finally, that two of them had been killed.

UPDATE: 2 officers were fatally shot and 1 is with serious injuries. We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

Connecticut State Police said a procession was held early Thursday to take the officers' bodies from the hospital to the medical examiner's office in Farmington.

Lamont called their line-of-duty deaths "senseless tragedy," saying, "My prayers are with their families, loved ones and fellow officers."

A procession is occurring now where the 2 Bristol officers who tragically lost their lives will be escorted from Bristol Hospital to the OCME in Farmington. They will be traveling on Route 6 then to Route 4. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

"I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries," the Democrat added. "This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations.

"These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state," Lamont said. "This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can."